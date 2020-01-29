U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Short Interest Up 27.3% in January

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,100 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the December 31st total of 76,300 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

GROW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut U.S. Global Investors from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine raised U.S. Global Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in U.S. Global Investors stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,282 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.61% of U.S. Global Investors worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GROW remained flat at $$1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 7,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,186. U.S. Global Investors has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The asset manager reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a negative return on equity of 27.55% and a negative net margin of 126.27%. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

