U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Earns Buy Rating from William Blair

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Physical Therapy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.20.

Shares of NYSE:USPH opened at $117.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.81. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12-month low of $102.92 and a 12-month high of $148.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 50.27, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Harry S. Chapman purchased 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $117.00 per share, with a total value of $280,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $55,244.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,476 shares of company stock valued at $515,700. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,258,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,873,000 after purchasing an additional 79,478 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 881,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,055,000 after purchasing an additional 37,926 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 120,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,479,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after purchasing an additional 12,283 shares during the last quarter.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

