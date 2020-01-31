U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,960,000 shares, a decline of 11.3% from the December 31st total of 15,730,000 shares. Currently, 20.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SLCA shares. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of U.S. Silica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut shares of U.S. Silica from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.56.

Shares of NYSE SLCA traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.39. 1,849,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,468,565. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $375.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.66. U.S. Silica has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $18.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.69 and a 200 day moving average of $8.04.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The mining company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $361.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.08 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. U.S. Silica’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Silica will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. U.S. Silica’s payout ratio is 15.82%.

In other news, Director Charles W. Shaver acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders purchased 25,000 shares of company stock worth $130,290. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,225,903 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $105,209,000 after purchasing an additional 440,219 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,041,281 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,318,000 after acquiring an additional 8,055 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 3.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,788 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,759,000 after acquiring an additional 24,048 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 16.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 560,281 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,166,000 after acquiring an additional 77,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 435,596 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after acquiring an additional 22,373 shares during the last quarter.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

