Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Director Sells $6,364,800.00 in Stock

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total transaction of $6,364,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Garrett Camp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 21st, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $6,283,200.00.

On Thursday, January 9th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $5,740,900.00.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $5,494,400.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $4,816,100.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $4,998,000.00.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $36.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. Uber Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $25.58 and a 1 year high of $47.08.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 63.57% and a negative return on equity of 209.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies Inc will post -6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UBER. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,020,876,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 26.7% during the third quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 20,143,943 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $613,786,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247,004 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $456,791,000. OZ Management LP acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $289,124,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $250,238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

