Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Receives $48.04 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the forty-four analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirty-three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.13.

Several research analysts have commented on UBER shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $36.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $25.58 and a 12 month high of $47.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.18.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 209.48% and a negative net margin of 63.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -6.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 20,264,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $547,353,490.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,619.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $6,687,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,530,939 shares in the company, valued at $40,952,618.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,250,823 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,932,775.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,020,876,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 26.7% during the third quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 20,143,943 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $613,786,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247,004 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in Uber Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 5,297,140 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $161,404,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Uber Technologies by 13.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,822,271 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $116,465,000 after acquiring an additional 443,491 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 482.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,963,765 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $58,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.11% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

