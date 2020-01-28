Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,970,000 shares, an increase of 33.5% from the December 31st total of 32,190,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 28,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Manik Gupta sold 1,657 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $44,805.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 453,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,261,098.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 20,264,846 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $547,353,490.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,619.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,250,823 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,932,775.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. CWM LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 45.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies to $41.00 and set an “accumulate” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, November 18th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Uber Technologies to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.54.

Shares of UBER stock traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $36.72. The stock had a trading volume of 18,379,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,893,902. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.17 and a 200 day moving average of $33.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $25.58 and a 12-month high of $47.08.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.15. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 63.57% and a negative return on equity of 209.48%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies