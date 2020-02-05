Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price objective raised by Wedbush from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.44.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded up $0.94 on Monday, reaching $38.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,391,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,558,051. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.01. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $25.58 and a 52-week high of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 63.57% and a negative return on equity of 209.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -6.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $6,364,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 30,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,601,330 shares in the company, valued at $161,046,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,250,823 shares of company stock worth $1,806,932,775 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GenTrust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $518,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $3,642,000. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 349.5% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 35,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 27,694 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,135,000. 45.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

