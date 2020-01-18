Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.83.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ubiquiti from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ubiquiti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Monday, December 30th.

Shares of UI traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $170.58. 273,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.05. Ubiquiti has a 1 year low of $103.25 and a 1 year high of $199.91. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.46.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $323.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.95 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 841.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ubiquiti will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Ubiquiti news, Director Ronald Sege sold 6,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.24, for a total value of $1,181,134.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,134.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UI. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 34.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 18,361 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the first quarter worth approximately $659,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 89.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 2.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 29.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.76% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

Featured Story: Cash Flow