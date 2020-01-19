UBS ETRACS – ProShares Daily 3x Inverse Crude ETN (NYSEARCA:WTID) Shares Down 2.6%

UBS ETRACS – ProShares Daily 3x Inverse Crude ETN (NYSEARCA:WTID)’s share price fell 2.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.11 and last traded at $4.19, 16,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 78% from the average session volume of 75,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.83.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds