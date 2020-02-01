UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Receives $10.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

UBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

UBS opened at $12.37 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $45.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22. UBS Group has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $13.55.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th.

In related news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs purchased 347,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.55 per share, with a total value of $4,705,467.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders bought 398,770 shares of company stock valued at $5,397,768. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 77.2% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 277.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the third quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the third quarter worth $135,000. 28.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

