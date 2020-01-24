UBS Group Analysts Give Banco Santander (BME:SAN) a €4.40 Price Target

UBS Group set a €4.40 ($5.12) price objective on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €4.60 ($5.35) target price on Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €3.76 ($4.37) target price on Banco Santander and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €3.20 ($3.72) target price on Banco Santander and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.50 ($5.23) target price on Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €4.80 ($5.58) target price on Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Santander presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €4.18 ($4.86).

Banco Santander has a 12-month low of €5.27 ($6.13) and a 12-month high of €6.25 ($7.27).

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

