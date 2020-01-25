UBS Group Analysts Give Carrefour (EPA:CA) a €22.50 Price Target

UBS Group set a €22.50 ($26.16) target price on Carrefour (EPA:CA) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CA. Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.90 ($18.49) price target on Carrefour and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on Carrefour and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on Carrefour and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays set a €17.50 ($20.35) price target on Carrefour and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €17.63 ($20.50).

CA stock traded up €0.67 ($0.78) during trading on Friday, hitting €15.29 ($17.78). The company had a trading volume of 7,687,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,450,000. Carrefour has a 1-year low of €16.31 ($18.97) and a 1-year high of €23.68 ($27.53). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €14.97 and a 200-day moving average price of €15.83.

Carrefour Company Profile

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

