UBS Group Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €52.00 Price Target

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been given a €52.00 ($60.47) target price by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DAI. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €51.50 ($59.88).

Shares of Daimler stock opened at €43.94 ($51.09) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion and a PE ratio of 11.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €48.94 and its 200-day moving average price is €47.75. Daimler has a 12 month low of €40.31 ($46.87) and a 12 month high of €60.00 ($69.77).

Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

