UBS Group Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €70.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America set a €69.00 ($80.23) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Commerzbank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €58.88 ($68.46).

Kion Group stock traded down €1.06 ($1.23) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €61.42 ($71.42). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,946 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of €61.95 and a 200-day moving average of €53.70. Kion Group has a one year low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a one year high of €81.82 ($95.14).

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

