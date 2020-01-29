UBS Group Analysts Give Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) a €42.50 Price Target

UBS Group set a €42.50 ($49.42) price target on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PHIA. Deutsche Bank set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €49.50 ($57.56) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. HSBC set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.20 ($51.40) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke Philips presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €46.82 ($54.44).

Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of €28.92 ($33.63) and a one year high of €36.12 ($42.00).

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index