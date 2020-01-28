UBS Group Analysts Give Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) a €260.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €260.00 ($302.33) target price on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €197.00 ($229.07) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Nord/LB set a €252.00 ($293.02) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €260.00 ($302.33) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €290.00 ($337.21) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €240.00 ($279.07) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Munchener Ruckvers has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €245.62 ($285.61).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 52-week low of €164.50 ($191.28) and a 52-week high of €200.00 ($232.56).

