UBS Group Analysts Give Sixt (ETR:SIX2) a €99.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €99.00 ($115.12) price objective on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SIX2. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on Sixt and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Baader Bank set a €113.00 ($131.40) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Sixt in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €105.50 ($122.67).

ETR:SIX2 opened at €93.85 ($109.13) on Tuesday. Sixt has a 12-month low of €75.60 ($87.91) and a 12-month high of €103.40 ($120.23). The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €91.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is €88.83.

Sixt Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Vehicle Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

