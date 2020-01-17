UBS Group Analysts Give Software (ETR:SOW) a €35.00 Price Target

Software (ETR:SOW) received a €35.00 ($40.70) price target from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SOW. Credit Suisse Group set a €31.80 ($36.98) price objective on Software and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. HSBC set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on Software and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays set a €35.50 ($41.28) price objective on Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Software and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €33.39 ($38.83).

Shares of ETR SOW opened at €32.77 ($38.10) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €31.36 and a 200 day moving average price of €28.01. Software has a 52 week low of €22.80 ($26.51) and a 52 week high of €35.22 ($40.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and a PE ratio of 14.42.

About Software

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

