UBS Group Analysts Give Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) a SEK 135 Price Target

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) has been given a SEK 135 price target by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 18.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 165 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank set a SEK 190 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 175 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America set a SEK 126 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 162 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Volvo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of SEK 162.40.

Volvo stock opened at SEK 165.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is SEK 156.86 and its 200 day moving average price is SEK 145.11. Volvo has a 1 year low of SEK 123.40 and a 1 year high of SEK 171.30.

About Volvo

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

