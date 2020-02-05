UBS Group Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) a €90.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WCH has been the subject of several other reports. Commerzbank set a €61.00 ($70.93) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Baader Bank set a €88.00 ($102.33) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($70.93) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Wacker Chemie has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €73.79 ($85.80).

Shares of ETR WCH traded up €1.08 ($1.26) during trading on Monday, hitting €64.84 ($75.40). 142,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,420. Wacker Chemie has a 1 year low of €57.86 ($67.28) and a 1 year high of €97.92 ($113.86). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €65.79 and a 200-day moving average price of €66.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.87.

About Wacker Chemie

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve