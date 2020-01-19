UBS Group Begins Coverage on GVC (LON:GVC)

UBS Group began coverage on shares of GVC (LON:GVC) in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,075 ($14.14) price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

GVC has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on GVC from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on GVC in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,040 ($13.68) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GVC in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of GVC from GBX 1,035 ($13.61) to GBX 1,125 ($14.80) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of GVC from GBX 913 ($12.01) to GBX 1,050 ($13.81) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,053.83 ($13.86).

Shares of GVC opened at GBX 910.60 ($11.98) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. GVC has a one year low of GBX 504 ($6.63) and a one year high of GBX 933.40 ($12.28). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 882.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 756.10.

In related news, insider J M. Barry Gibson acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 794 ($10.44) per share, for a total transaction of £103,220 ($135,780.06).

About GVC

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)