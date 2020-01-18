UBS Group Boosts Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $162.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $155.00 to $162.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DIS. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Argus boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $154.18.

Shares of DIS traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $144.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,256,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,281,016. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.53 and its 200-day moving average is $139.70. Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $107.32 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.50%.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,250,878.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,837 shares of company stock worth $2,759,138 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DIS. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1,011,623.0% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 65,691,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 65,684,679 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 6,385.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,253,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,269,633,000 after purchasing an additional 16,002,838 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,743,170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,874,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386,504 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 15,514.4% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,012,053 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,073,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939,011 shares during the last quarter. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

