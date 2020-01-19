UBS Group Cuts LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $64.00

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at UBS Group from $78.00 to $64.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.58% from the stock’s previous close.

LYFT has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of LYFT in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of LYFT in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on LYFT in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of LYFT in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on LYFT to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. LYFT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.21.

LYFT stock opened at $46.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.05. LYFT has a 1-year low of $37.07 and a 1-year high of $88.60.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $955.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.15 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LYFT will post -10.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President John Patrick Zimmer sold 39,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $1,702,013.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Keith Roberts sold 17,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $770,398.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,409 shares of company stock worth $10,506,892 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LYFT by 37.6% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of LYFT by 1.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,750 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LYFT during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LYFT by 19.9% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of LYFT by 451.2% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 700 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.35% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

