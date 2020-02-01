UBS Group Increases GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Price Target to GBX 1,950

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,950 ($25.65) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GSK. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley restated a sell rating and set a GBX 1,740 ($22.89) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,882.47 ($24.76).

LON:GSK traded down GBX 8.40 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,784 ($23.47). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,092,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,120,000. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,800.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,720.22. The stock has a market cap of $89.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.54. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of GBX 1,458 ($19.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,851.15 ($24.35). The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?