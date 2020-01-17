UBS Group Increases Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target to $470.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at UBS Group from $440.00 to $470.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $387.91.

LMT stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $425.49. The stock had a trading volume of 618,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,854. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $270.84 and a one year high of $425.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $395.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $382.55. The company has a market capitalization of $117.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 221.59%. The business had revenue of $15.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 257.1% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

