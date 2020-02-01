UBS Group Lowers Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $246.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $250.00 to $246.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FB. Goldman Sachs Group set a $231.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Facebook from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $244.01.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $7.62 on Thursday, hitting $201.91. 31,330,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,397,070. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. Facebook has a 52 week low of $145.70 and a 52 week high of $224.20. The company has a market cap of $575.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Facebook will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total transaction of $57,792.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,712.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 139,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.40, for a total transaction of $27,336,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 407,258 shares of company stock worth $78,808,199. 14.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FB. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

