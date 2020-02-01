UBS Group Lowers ResMed (NYSE:RMD) to Neutral

UBS Group downgraded shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $174.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RMD. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a hold rating for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on ResMed in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $133.33.

NYSE:RMD traded down $6.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,146,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,733. ResMed has a 12-month low of $92.73 and a 12-month high of $167.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.82, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.42.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.20. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $736.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. ResMed’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ResMed will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.63, for a total transaction of $199,416.80. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 4,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.85, for a total transaction of $645,660.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,040,270.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,303 shares of company stock valued at $8,403,179 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,666,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,035,857,000 after acquiring an additional 450,954 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 2,532.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,517,000 after acquiring an additional 124,722 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,400,035 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $864,709,000 after acquiring an additional 92,292 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 278.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 118,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,970,000 after acquiring an additional 87,000 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 327,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,201,000 after acquiring an additional 64,332 shares during the period. 66.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

