UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $12.20, but opened at $12.51. UBS Group shares last traded at $12.83, with a volume of 4,329,374 shares traded.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This is a positive change from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.60. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th.

Separately, ValuEngine raised UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.58 and its 200-day moving average is $11.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.22.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 7.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UBS Group news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs acquired 347,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.55 per share, for a total transaction of $4,705,467.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 398,770 shares of company stock valued at $5,397,768. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBS. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in UBS Group by 25.5% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 22.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 48.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 571.5% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,235,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,428 shares in the last quarter. 28.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBS Group Company Profile (NYSE:UBS)

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?