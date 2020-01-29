UBS Group Raises Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Price Target to $90.00

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ASH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ashland Global from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Ashland Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ashland Global from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ashland Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ashland Global currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.11.

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $76.13 on Tuesday. Ashland Global has a 12-month low of $70.50 and a 12-month high of $81.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.73.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Ashland Global had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ashland Global will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Peter Ganz sold 1,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $106,715.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,217,894.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 2,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $167,616.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,991.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,982 shares of company stock worth $314,538 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 1,071.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,852,000 after purchasing an additional 342,503 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ashland Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,975,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,507,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,152,000 after purchasing an additional 129,934 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 311,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,925,000 after purchasing an additional 127,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,588,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,379,000 after purchasing an additional 126,472 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

