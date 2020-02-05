UBS Group Raises Barclays (LON:BARC) Price Target to GBX 195

Barclays (LON:BARC) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 195 ($2.57) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BARC. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.29) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a top pick rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.89) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup restated a sell rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.43) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 210.83 ($2.77).

BARC traded up GBX 2.32 ($0.03) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 172 ($2.26). 25,604,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,310,000. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 177.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 162.35. The company has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03. Barclays has a 1 year low of GBX 131.04 ($1.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 192.99 ($2.54).

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

