UBS Group Raises Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target to $406.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price target increased by research analysts at UBS Group from $321.00 to $406.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $316.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $437.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up previously from $337.00) on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $327.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.31.

Humana stock traded down $6.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $356.90. The stock had a trading volume of 973,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,836. Humana has a 52-week low of $225.65 and a 52-week high of $376.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $362.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $48.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.92.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.45. Humana had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The company had revenue of $16.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Humana will post 17.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 7,373 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.60, for a total value of $2,570,227.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,071,432.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 15,019 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total transaction of $5,184,708.99. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,294 shares of company stock worth $15,894,412. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 354.5% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

