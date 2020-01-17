UBS Group Raises Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Price Target to $320.00

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on HII. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $294.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.80.

HII traded up $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $277.73. 105,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,964. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.21. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a fifty-two week low of $193.53 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.83.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 38.18% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.69, for a total value of $503,525.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,098,316.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,537,271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $794,967,000 after purchasing an additional 272,816 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,373,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $714,486,000 after purchasing an additional 54,696 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,977,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $443,019,000 after purchasing an additional 114,894 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 591,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $125,247,000 after purchasing an additional 36,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at about $99,890,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

