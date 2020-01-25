UBS Group Raises Teradyne (NYSE:TER) Price Target to $77.00

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $61.00 to $77.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Teradyne to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.58.

Teradyne stock traded down $4.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.10. 5,661,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,983,063. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.52 and its 200-day moving average is $59.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $81.57.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $654.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.95 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. Teradyne’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

In related news, insider King Wallace 362,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. Also, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 7,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $454,858.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pegasus Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 17,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 8,778 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 16,411.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 313,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,167,000 after purchasing an additional 311,810 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,525,000. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 184,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 30,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

