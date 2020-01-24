UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Berkeley Group (LON:BKG)

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a GBX 6,275 ($82.54) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 5,100 ($67.09).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BKG. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Berkeley Group from GBX 4,570 ($60.12) to GBX 4,890 ($64.33) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. HSBC cut shares of Berkeley Group to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Berkeley Group from GBX 3,800 ($49.99) to GBX 4,400 ($57.88) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Berkeley Group from GBX 3,480 ($45.78) to GBX 3,830 ($50.38) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,529 ($59.58).

Shares of Berkeley Group stock traded up GBX 54 ($0.71) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 5,406 ($71.11). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,904.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,323.69. Berkeley Group has a 52 week low of GBX 3,416 ($44.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,294 ($69.64).

In other news, insider Anthony W. Pidgley sold 1,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,040 ($66.30), for a total transaction of £70,207.20 ($92,353.59).

Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brands.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?