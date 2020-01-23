UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA)

Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 343 ($4.51) target price on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America lowered Standard Life Aberdeen to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 265 ($3.49) to GBX 320 ($4.21) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 390 ($5.13) to GBX 400 ($5.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Standard Life Aberdeen to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 321.36 ($4.23).

Standard Life Aberdeen stock opened at GBX 319.80 ($4.21) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 320.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 293.62. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 52 week low of GBX 231.05 ($3.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 338.25 ($4.45). The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.89.

In other Standard Life Aberdeen news, insider Martin J. Gilbert sold 106,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 310 ($4.08), for a total transaction of £329,378.10 ($433,278.22). Also, insider Douglas J. Flint purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 325 ($4.28) per share, with a total value of £26,000 ($34,201.53). Insiders have acquired 8,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,629,871 over the last 90 days.

Standard Life Aberdeen Company Profile

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

