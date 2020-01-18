UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.63) price target on the cell phone carrier’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.55% from the stock’s previous close.

VOD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.43) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 215 ($2.83) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.16) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Vodafone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 193.18 ($2.54).

Vodafone Group stock opened at GBX 154.38 ($2.03) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 149.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 150.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion and a PE ratio of -5.47. Vodafone Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 169.46 ($2.23).

In other news, insider Vivek Badrinath sold 162,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 153 ($2.01), for a total value of £247,954.86 ($326,170.56).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

