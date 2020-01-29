UBS Group Reaffirms Sell Rating for Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT)

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 4,000 ($52.62) to GBX 4,100 ($53.93) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Johnson Matthey to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 3,400 ($44.73) to GBX 2,850 ($37.49) in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 4,400 ($57.88) to GBX 3,500 ($46.04) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Matthey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,481.11 ($45.79).

Shares of JMAT opened at GBX 2,692 ($35.41) on Monday. Johnson Matthey has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,727.42 ($35.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,475 ($45.71). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,930.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,009.46. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.25.

In related news, insider Robert MacLeod bought 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,842 ($37.38) per share, with a total value of £149,205 ($196,270.72). Also, insider Simon Farrant bought 12 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,200 ($42.09) per share, for a total transaction of £384 ($505.13). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 7,774 shares of company stock worth $22,141,440.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Featured Article: Swap