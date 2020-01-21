UBS Group Reiterates €153.00 Price Target for Airbus (EPA:AIR)

UBS Group set a €153.00 ($177.91) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €158.00 ($183.72) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €149.00 ($173.26) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €156.00 ($181.40) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €135.00 ($156.98) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €142.54 ($165.74).

Shares of AIR opened at €136.20 ($158.37) on Monday. Airbus has a twelve month low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a twelve month high of €99.97 ($116.24). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €131.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €127.04.

About Airbus

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives