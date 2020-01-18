UBS Group Reiterates “€265.00” Price Target for ASML (EPA:ASML)

UBS Group set a €265.00 ($308.14) price objective on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ASML has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €215.00 ($250.00) target price on ASML and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €290.00 ($337.21) target price on ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €330.00 ($383.72) target price on ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €250.00 ($290.70) target price on ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America set a €292.00 ($339.53) target price on ASML and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €275.54 ($320.39).

