UBS Group Reiterates “€5.70” Price Target for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA)

UBS Group set a €5.70 ($6.63) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.40) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.55 ($6.45) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.20 ($4.88) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €5.60 ($6.51) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.20 ($7.21) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €5.47 ($6.36).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12 month low of €6.51 ($7.57) and a 12 month high of €7.93 ($9.22).

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

