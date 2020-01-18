UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Aviva (LON:AV)

Aviva (LON:AV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AV. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Aviva to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Aviva to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 460 ($6.05) to GBX 414 ($5.45) in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Aviva has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 482.55 ($6.35).

Shares of LON:AV opened at GBX 407.70 ($5.36) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.99. Aviva has a 52-week low of GBX 3.87 ($0.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 442.30 ($5.82). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 412.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 404.15. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01.

In related news, insider Belen Romana Garcia purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 422 ($5.55) per share, with a total value of £5,908 ($7,771.64).

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

