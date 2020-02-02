UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV)

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BDEV. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.55) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 675 ($8.88) to GBX 790 ($10.39) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Peel Hunt increased their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 805 ($10.59) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 820 ($10.79) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 755.27 ($9.94).

Shares of LON:BDEV opened at GBX 802.80 ($10.56) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 768.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 673.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10. Barratt Developments has a one year low of GBX 535.60 ($7.05) and a one year high of GBX 824.12 ($10.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

