UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Experian (LON:EXPN)

Experian (LON:EXPN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on EXPN. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.62) target price on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Experian from GBX 2,600 ($34.20) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,384 ($31.36).

LON:EXPN opened at GBX 2,645 ($34.79) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15. Experian has a 1-year low of GBX 1,868 ($24.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,702 ($35.54). The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,545.42 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,491.04.

About Experian

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

