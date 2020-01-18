UBS Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for South32 (LON:S32)

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of South32 (LON:S32) in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

S32 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.57) target price on shares of South32 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on South32 from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 185 ($2.43).

S32 stock traded up GBX 2.76 ($0.04) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 152.96 ($2.01). 1,288,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,660,000. South32 has a twelve month low of GBX 128.74 ($1.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 215.80 ($2.84). The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 144.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 149.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89.

About South32

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

