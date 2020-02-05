UBS Group Trims Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) Target Price to GBX 230

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 230 ($3.03) in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RBS. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 235 ($3.09) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.68) price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Royal Bank of Scotland Group to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.22) price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 268.27 ($3.53).

Shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group stock traded up GBX 4.90 ($0.06) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 222 ($2.92). 14,032,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,430,000. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a twelve month low of GBX 2.23 ($0.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 274.20 ($3.61). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 232.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 217.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)