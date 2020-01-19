UBS Group (UBS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 21st. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect UBS Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:UBS opened at $13.14 on Friday. UBS Group has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $13.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.70.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

In other UBS Group news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs purchased 26,065 shares of UBS Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $354,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 398,770 shares of company stock valued at $5,397,768 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve