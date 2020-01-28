Udg Healthcare (LON:UDG) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Udg Healthcare (LON:UDG) in a report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UDG. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Udg Healthcare from GBX 830 ($10.92) to GBX 910 ($11.97) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Udg Healthcare to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 850 ($11.18) to GBX 920 ($12.10) in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Udg Healthcare from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 735 ($9.67) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Udg Healthcare has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 902.33 ($11.87).

Udg Healthcare stock opened at GBX 787 ($10.35) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 802.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 781.38. Udg Healthcare has a twelve month low of GBX 545 ($7.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 846 ($11.13).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Udg Healthcare’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Udg Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.57%.

About Udg Healthcare

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

