UDR, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.42 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) – SunTrust Banks issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of UDR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.42 per share for the year.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on UDR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet lowered UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on UDR and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UDR in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

NYSE:UDR opened at $47.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.37. UDR has a 1-year low of $41.31 and a 1-year high of $50.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.43.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $295.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.45 million. UDR had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UDR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in UDR by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,343,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,080,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,702 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,718,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,004,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,436 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,723,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,386,000 after acquiring an additional 786,733 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,805,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,841,000 after acquiring an additional 433,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,033,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,284,000 after acquiring an additional 408,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

In other UDR news, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $467,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 173,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,085,596.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.3425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.90%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

