UEX (TSE:UEX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.11

Shares of UEX Co. (TSE:UEX) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 641240 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Separately, Fundamental Research assumed coverage on shares of UEX in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. They issued a “top pick” rating and a C$0.45 target price on the stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.14. The stock has a market cap of $47.30 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

UEX (TSE:UEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.03 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that UEX Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About UEX (TSE:UEX)

UEX Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium and cobalt properties in Canada. The company holds mineral property interests in the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan. It primarily focuses on the Christie Lake project, the Horseshoe-Raven project, the Shea Creek project, and the West Bear project.

