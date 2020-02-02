UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of UFP Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UFP Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

UFPT traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.63. 32,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,826. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.00. UFP Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $31.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.79 million, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.66.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.19. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $49.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.50 million. Research analysts forecast that UFP Technologies will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christopher P. Litterio sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $227,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,875.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Oberdorf sold 7,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $308,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,227,662.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,687 shares of company stock valued at $2,715,999. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UFPT. FMR LLC lifted its position in UFP Technologies by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after buying an additional 76,557 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in UFP Technologies by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,462,000 after buying an additional 61,634 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in UFP Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,934,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in UFP Technologies by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,301,000 after buying an additional 47,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $736,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

